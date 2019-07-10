Saumu Mbuvi Goes Off On Fans Accusing Her Of “Jumping From One Man To Another”

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mbuvi is irate as fans accuse her of jumping from one man to another way too fast.

The fans went in on the businesswoman who shared a post indicating that she has moved on from the last one.

“Hisia hazifichwi, kipendacho roho hula hata nyama mbichi. Hi future,” she wrote.

Her female fans trolled her noting that she does not take the time to love herself but instead moves from one relationship to another.

Three months ago Saumu announced the end of her relationship with a businessman with whom she is said to have started a club business with in Westlands.

Fast forward to July, the mother of one is dating Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip who has every intention to marry her towards the end of the year.

Theirs was an unconventional introduction to the world. The legislator was attacked at a club as he defended her and the rest as they say is history.

“Hi Future, Thank you for putting your life before mine, For standing by me, Advising me and always being there for me …you will forever be my Best friend. Wishing you quick recovery hun,” she wrote.

Responding to the “haters” however, Saumu urged them to mind their business and avoid dishing out advise where it is not needed.

“Those women coming to my page how I’m jumping from one man to another, kindly do your math well…wewe mwenye kila siku unatega si wa Facebook.. si wa club, si kwa madating app.. Respect yourself…wengine wetu hapa we still believe in love

Mnakuja kwa page yangu kuandika upuzi ama kwenye vijigroup zenu munikome… Hamupendi kuona wasichana wenzenu wakitulia yenu kazi kila siku kutega…wengi wetu hatukuzaliwa na kulelewa hivyo,” her posts read.

