Oscar Sudi Vows To Fight For Miguna Miguna’s Return To Kenya

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has declared that he will fight for the return of Canadian-based barrister Miguna Miguna back to the country.

Speaking outside the Milimani Law Courts on Wednesday, Sudi noted that the Jubilee Government has been using bullying tactics to oppress those who don’t agree with them.

The legislator noted: “We will not relent in our allegations. This is exactly what they did to Migina and I want to ask my Kenyans and my friends that after this we fight for Miguna Miguna to come home. This is the politics of the old and we will not be cowed.”

Miguna Miguna was last year deported to Canada by the government and despite the numerous court orders that rubbished claims of him not being a Kenyan Citizen, the government has remained steadfast and keeping him away from coming back to the country.

Addressing the media following the release of former State House Digital Director Dennis Itumbi, Oscar affirmed that together with other legislators who have declared allegiance to DPP Ruto, they will continue to pursue the assassination claims against the DP.

A few days ago Interior Security PS Karanja Kibicho noted that the assassination narrative was utter nonsense since the Deputy President hasn’t gone forth to record a formal complaint.

“All this came up as a result of that La Mada meeting. I would like to explain to the chairman of this fiasco that they should tell us their agenda because we have a clip and we are not afraid to play it,” he noted.

Sudi also seemed to be calling out former Senior Presidential advisor Nancy Gitau who is said to have been present in the meeting in La Mada.

Last week detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested Itumbi on claims that he had links to the generation of the “fake letter” that revealed the plot against Ruto.

It was alleged that the letter was generated from a cyber cafe in Lang’ata.

Upon his release, the court has ordered Itumbi to report to the police stations every two days except for the weekend. The court ordered that his power bank be released from police custody immediately.

