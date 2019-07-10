Busia Governor Ojaamong To Face ODM’s Disciplinary Action For Supporting DP Ruto

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has threatened to take action against Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong for supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

According to the ODM Chairman Patrick Obongoya, the governor is set to appear before him next week to clarify his relationship with the DP.

The chairman added that this will happen before the matter is forwarded to the party’s National Executive Council (NEC).

Speaking to the media, Mr Obongoya noted that other leaders who are to face disciplinary action include Teso South MP Geoffrey Omuse and a host of MCAs from the devolved unit.

This move follows a move by the party to strip Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok his position as party Vice Chairman.

Nanok was removed following his declaration in May to support DP Ruto’s 2022 political ambition following his three-day tour in Turkana County launching projects.

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has also been a victim of the disciplinary actions from the party for publicly announcing her support for DP Ruto.

Her woes with the party saw her be kicked out following a recommendation by the ODM disciplinary committee to expel her for openly supporting Deputy President Ruto’s 2022 ambitions, ‘contrary to the party’s act.’ The decision was adopted by the National Governing Council (NGC).

However, the party suffered a blow after three members of the Political Parties and Disputes Tribunal ruled that the proceedings by the party’s disciplinary committee held on October 19, 2018 were improperly constituted, rendering the report invalid as it lacked effect in law.

