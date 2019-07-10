Nyaribari Chache Mp Travels To India To Repay 30-year Old Debt Of Ksh300

Nyaribari Chache Mp Richard Tong’i this week surprised an Indian green grocer after travelling from Kenya to the country to repay a debt of Rs200 (Ksh300), which had stayed for over 30 years.

The MP accumulated the debt between 1985 and 1989 while studying in India, by borrowing vegetables from the green grocer identified as Kashinath Gawli.

Tong’i was studying management studies at a local college in Aurangabad during the aforementioned period, and made friends with the man who would help him whenever he did not have money.

The septuagenarian (Gawli) then ran a grocery shop at Wankhedenagar locality where Richard stayed. When Tong’i left, he had accumulated a debt of Ksh300 from the green grocer.

“I could not believe my eyes,” Gawli told Indian media after the visit.

Tong’i travelled in the company of his wife Michelle.

“As a student in Aurangabad, I was at my lowest point, when these people (Gawlis) helped me. Then I thought that some day, I will come back and (re)pay. I want to say thank you. This is so emotional for me,” the MP told Indian media.

“God bless the old man (Gawli) and his children. They were wonderful to me. They wanted to take me to a hotel for meal but I insisted that we should eat in their house,” he said.

Before leaving Aurangabad, the legislator invited Gawli Kaka (uncle) to visit his country.

