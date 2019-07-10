Mombasa Woman Accuses Pastor Of Detaining Her For Three Months As He Engaged Younger Lover

A woman on Tuesday shocked a Mombasa court after she claimed that her pastor husband locked her up in their bedroom for three months limiting her access to basic needs and people.

The court heard that the man of the cloth allegedly detained Hellen Manyenyo after she got listed in a community-based organisation that served area residents.

Appearing before Mombasa Magistrate Joshua Nyarike, Hellen narrated how the man she loved turned to a beast a few days after she developed a habit of coming home late as she often visited and prayed with the sick around the neighbourhood.

Read: Controversial Mobile Clinics Rotting In Mombasa As Ksh1 Billion Taxpayers’ Money Sublimes

“My husband vowed to teach me a lesson. That’s when he started locking me in our bedroom from morning to evening. He would lock me and offer a bucket to use in case I wanted to relieve myself. He would unlock the house only at night once he was back home,” she said.

It took the intervention of her local church members to rescue her from the alleged torture.

One Ephraim Amugune, a member at a local church, testified before the court that the church was alarmed after Hellen stopped attending weekly services.

Also Read: Tanzanian Drug Trafficker Handed 30-year Sentence By Mombasa Court

Hellen later learnt that her husband had a relationship with one of the girls in his church during her detention period.

“Whenever we inquired from the bishop, he would tell us that his wife Hellen was sick. The wife later discovered the husband had married one of the young girls from the church during that period,” Amugune said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu