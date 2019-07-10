Meet Actress Makena Njeri’s Alleged Jilted Lover (Photos)

Actress Catherine Njeri was on Tuesday among the trending topics in Nairobi after her Mercedes Benz was vandalized with spray paint over cheating claims.
The alleged vandal who Kahawa Tungu has identified as Valentine Nyokabi often exchanged pleasantries on Instagram with Makena on Instagram. Nyokabi has however not featured on Makena’s Instagram for a while.
The BBC reporter who also doubles up as TV and Film producer is said to have cheated on her partner with Marini Naturals chief executive, Michelle Ntalami.
Here are the picture of the two together during happier days:
Makena and Ntalami have also been spotted hanging out together especially during her white themed birthday party in Dubai.
Musician Fena Gitu who is allegedly Ntalami’s better half was not at the yacht party but wrote a rather heart warming birthday message on Instagram.
I wish I had 1000 words for this but I’ll leave just the two that describe you to the letter. Beauty & Beast. . Everything you touch turns to gold, and everything you do you do with passion burning fiercely, leaving trails of ash, smoke and debris, none like I’ve ever seen before… And through it all, a soldier, leaving no-one behind. Redefine LOYALTY. . The finest state-of-the-art machine, Hakuna kubahatisha hapa (*I can hear the clacking of your nails on the laptop 😂). Here’s to the Empires we’re building, “they” thought they were throwing stones at us. Go on Boss Lady! Redefine SUCCESS. . The kindest, most caring, giving, sweetest lil puppy. 🐕 I wish more people get to see that side of Michie. There is fire in your soul Michelle, keep the Light on. You are a force that I reckon and will speak of for generations to come. My kids call dibbz on your kids, thaaanks. ❤ Redefine FRIENDSHIP. . 35 brings with it a new wave of greatness. I will always be your friend, sister, cheerleader, forever be proud to know, love and support you. Soar my Eagle. Touch the sky. Kiss the sun. Glow. Grow. Break the rules. Unapologetically. I love you always. @michelle.ntalami. ❤ . PS: Fuzzy Duck! (Kabla I find the emoji si unajua itakuwa next year 😂). . Photo credits: whoever took this, salimika sana. 😁🖐
