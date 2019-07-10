BBC Reporter “Makena” Njeri Breaks Silence Following Cheating Scandal

BBC reporter Christine “Makena” Njeri has been the topic of discussion for two days now after an alleged jilted lesbian lover damaged her Mercedes Benz with spray paint.

The lover who has been identified as Valentine Nyokabi vandalized the car after catching Makena cheating on her with Marini Naturals executive Michelle Ntalami.

The story gets even more complicated as netizens indicated that Ntalami is involved with musician Fena Gitu as well.

After Tuesday’s trolling, the TV and Film producer broke her silence with an Insta Story post with the caption “lol (Laughing out loud).”

“I feel like I’m in season 5 of my life and the writers are just making ridiculous shit happen to keep it interesting.”

Before the fame, Makena, a character on Tahidi High, struggled at home with her father’s infidelity, HIV/AIDS and eventual demise of both parents.

In a candid interview with Grace Msalame on Unscripted, Makena noted that she beat depression but still struggles with some of the things her late father put them through.

“She (mother), went into severe depression and got a nervous breakdown. So those are the things to date I still think about, she didn’t have to go through that. She would take medicine (ARVS) and say it was for the nervous breakdown. That’s what we knew,” she recalled.

