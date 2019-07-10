Kenya Dismiss Algeria In Three Unanswered Sets In The African Nation Cup In Egypt

National women’s volleyball team, the Malkia Strikers, eased past Algeria 3-0 to start their African Nation Cup title hunt on high as the event got underway on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt.
The Kenyan queens then extended lead 11-9, 13 -9 as Murambi, Wisa and Atuka excelled in their departments before leading 16-12 in the second technical time out.
Algeria tried to grow in the match with their hard hitting spikes closing the gap 16-21 and 17-21 but Kenya had the final laugh with 25-19 win.
FIVB attached Kenyan coach Shailen Ramdoo then rested Wanja for Jane Wacu in the second set as Kenyan took a 6-4 lead as Moim, Murambi, Makuto and Wisa impressed enroute taking 8-5 1stTTO.
Algeria would later earn points at will thanks to their good services to tie 12-12 and 13-13 but Makuto, Moim and Murambi returned to haunt them before they led 16-13 at the 2ndTTO.
Once again Wanja rested Wacu to combine well with Atuka as Kenya extended lead 21-17, 23-20 enroute taking the set 25-21.
Atuka paved way for Brackcides Agala in the early stages of third set as Kenya took early lead and never looked back to comfortably lead in all the two TTO 8-5 and 16-10.
