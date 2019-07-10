Cecafa – Gor Mahia Ease Past Djibouti’s AS Ports

Gor Mahia beat AS Ports of Djibouti 2-0 on Wednesday in Rubavu, Rwanda to reach the knockout round of the 2019 Cecafa Kagame Cup.

Two second half goals from substitutes Boniface Omondi and Dennis Oalo sealed the comfortable win for the coach Hasan Oktay’s side.

Omondi came in for Samuel Onyango, who for the second match on the bounce was unconvincing, while new signing Oalo came on for Eliud Lokuwam.

Gor Mahia, who alongside Bandari FC are representing Kenya in the annual regional showpiece, won their opening match on Monday by edging out DR Congo outfit AS Maniema 2-1.

With the six points, K’Ogalo are trough to the quarterfinals with one game to spare. The Kenyan champions return to Umuganda Stadium on Sunday to face KMKM of Zanzibar in their final Group D match.

