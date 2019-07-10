Dennis Itumbi Reveals Heartbreaking Plight Of A Teenager Being Held At Muthaiga Police Station

State House Digital Communications Strategist Dennis Itumbi has revealed a heartbreaking plight of a 17-year old boy who is being held at the Muthaiga Police Station.

Speaking at the court’s grounds after his release, Itumbi pleaded with the media to go and highlight the case of the boy, whom he stated has until today been detained for four months.

He mentioned: “I urge you, go to Muthaiga Police Station, there is a young man who has been held from March 20, this year. He was arrested as a foreigner, but he is Kenyan and being 17 years old, he did not have an ID card to identify himself.

“He has been there for four months even after handing over his birth certificate indicating his nationality. His certificate has been here in this court (Milimani) for verification for all those months,” Itumbi narrated.

He went ahead to request the media to go and aid the young man to be released.

The blogger, who had spent five days in detention asked: “Go and help that young man, that is the least of things you can do for me. In a little time, I have spent in Muthaiga, that is the one person I would love the media to rescue.”

Itumbi was released on a cash bail of Ksh100,000.

The court stated that they found no merit on the application of the prosecution to detain him for a further nine days as the court said that the prosecution had failed to show how he would interfere with the investigations.

He was released on condition that he reports to the police stations every two days except for the weekend. The court ordered that his power bank be released from police custody immediately.

