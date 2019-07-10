Dennis Itumbi Released On a Cash Bail of Sh100 000

The court has released State House Digital communications strategist Dennis Itumbi on a cash bail of Sh100000.

The court found no merit on the the prosecutions application to detain him for a further nine days as the court said that the prosecution had failed to show how he would interfere with the investigations.

He was released on condition that he reports to the police stations every two days except the weekend. The court ordered that his power bank be released from police custody immediately.

Resident magistrate Zainab Abdul rule that his mobile phone will remain in police custody for 14 days after his release as it was part of the investigations

The prosecution requested the court the Mr. Itumbi refrains from posting on social media in relation to the case as it was still in court.

The court allowed the application to refrained from posting on social media. He will also required to deposit his passport at the court.

Itumbi was linked to a fake letter on Deputy President William Ruto’s assassination that was allegedly authored at a cyber cafe in Lang’ata.

He has been arrested by Flying Squad officers at a restaurant near City Hall. Word has it that he is being taken to the DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road.

