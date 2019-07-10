Benin Witch Warns Sadio Mané To Keep Off Match Or Suffer Heart Attack

A witchdoctor has warned Senegal skipper Sadio Mané not to feature in today’s quarterfinals match against Benin or else he will suffer a heart attack.

The Squirrels of Benin will on Tuesday evening open the quarterfinals phase of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a match against firm favorites Teranga Lions of Senegal at 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

This ultimatum comes just days after Benin was accused of using sorcery in their fixtures to progress.

Moroccan fans had previously accused the Benin wizards of being responsible for their defeat, which they claimed had seen a Beninese marabout ritual perform during the match, thus causing Moroccan players to lose up to three penalties.

This wizard announced that if the Senegalese striker Sadio Mané was to take part in tomorrow’s match against Benin, it would be the end of his career. he also said that the match would be won by Benin on penalties.

