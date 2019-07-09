Zari Slams Haters Claiming She Is Over 40 Years (Photos)

South Africa based socialite turned businesswoman Zari Hassan is not one to back down from a fight and with the recent leakage of her passport, she is taking the fight to her “haters.”

According to a passport shared online, the bosslady was born in 1978 which means that she is 41 years old.

But the mother of five has since denied the claims saying that she needed to lie about her age to get a South African citizenship.

Taking to Instagram, soon to be Mrs M said that she was born on September 23, 1980.

Hitting out at her alleged haters, Zari said that they are jealous of her looks.

“Everyone out here posting my passport showing I was born in 1978 that was for my citizenship but I was born on 23rd 1980. Y’all b****es be hating because you are low, I’m still beautiful when you want me to be 50. Even at 100 I still be better than you. Ugly broke ass hating hoes…

I love me, see how me one person give you headache. If I were you, I’d hate her too, yes her the one you are looking at,” said Zari.

A couple of months ago, Diamond Platnumz’s other baby mama, Hamisa Mobetto was on the spot for apparently lying about her age.

Hamisa claims she was born in 1994 but documents shared online indicated that she could have been born in 1991.

But Diamond has bagged a young Kenyan, 24 years of age, Tanasha Donna.

