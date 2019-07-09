Designer Shiyenze’s Alleged Caregivers Accuse Her Of Faking Cancer, Duping Kenyans

Fashion designer Shiyenze Khasoha in April appealed for help from well wishers as she battled stage two ovarian cancer.

Her appeal was championed by celebrities like Jeff Koinange, Larry Madowo, Amina Abdi, Nameless, Shaffie Weru, Adelle Onyango just to name a few.

The designer who was apparently diagnosed with cancer at 22 years raised at least Sh2 million which we understand was sent directly to her Standard Chartered bank account and via MPesa.

There was also a “Vaa Shiyenze and keep her alive” campaign meant to help with the funds.

Well, reports made by her alleged caregivers; Philip Pips and Joy Kakya indicate that Shiyenze could have been faking the cancer.

According to them, she has not been receiving treatment at MP Shah Hospital as was earlier alleged. In fact they say, the designer only had her right ovaries removed in 2018.

They do note, however that she has made payments to the hospital which after further investigations proved to have been for other medical issues. She paid Sh50,000.

“Shiyenze has misrepresented her ‘cancer’ case at MP Shah Hospital and lied to the Oncologist Dr Vijay that she had her surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy at Apollo Hospital in India, meanwhile she has never been to India.

Shiyenze duped us that her cancer has recurred and she needs treatment and to clear a previous bill of 2m at MP Shah, this we verified as a untrue at MP Shah Hospital.

Shiyenze has been updating us that she’s been paying the money we fundraise to MP Shah, to the tune of 2m, meanwhile we got a statement from Credit Department that ALL she has paid to MP Shah from 2018 to date is ONLY 50,056 and the payments are non cancer related,” a statement from Philip and Joy reads in part.

The duo also denotes that they confronted the designer who apparently admitted to lying about her condition and the funds.

This prompted them to report the matter to Parklands Police Station under OB Number 62 of 8/07/2019. They have also reported the misuse and fraudulent activity using the Paybill no 861300 a/c Shiyenze to Safaricom.

The two have also cancelled the campaign and sent a notice to all Shiyenze WhatsApp groups warning members not to send any money to her.

Sources privy to the situation tell Kahawa Tungu that she has been posting emotional messages on her WhatsApp status.

In one she wrote, “I wonder how you can fake illness but still be in hospital at this time.” She does however promise to address the issues in due time.

Philip and Joy also claim to have spent “close to 100,000 on her, including buying machines for her shop to build capacity. We have donated countless man hours to tend to her and her hospital stints that we have now found out we’re all planned acts to dupe us.”

