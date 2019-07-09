Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo Trolled As He Suggests That He Is Broke

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo is not making as much money serving the people as he used to when he was just the ombudsman. This he said on NTV’s AM Live.

Otiende was discussing the recent outrageous allowances that the members of Parliament have been seeking. They include a Sh250,000 house allowance and a “night” allowance dubbed “Domestic Subsistence Facilitation” that will see the legislators receive between Sh18,200 and Sh24,000 per night.

The latter, the members will receive whenever they are in Nairobi to attend parliamentary sessions, caused a stir online.

But according to the first time lawmaker, there is immense exaggeration in the debate for MPs’ perks.

“I have been the Ombudsman and I have been in public practice, I have never been broke like I am now as an MP.

By the time I was elected, I already had my house in Nairobi, but since I got into office I haven’t bought a house, I’ve hardly bought anything,” he stated.

He further noted that a huge chunk of the money made by MPs is used to help the constituents.

The ODM MP also noted that some members are flat broke because of the loans with short payment periods.

“If you take the mortgage for Ksh20 Million you can’t take the car loan because the deductions on the salary are high because of the short repayment period. I’m sure there are some of my colleagues who have taken the loan and their payslip reads zero,” he explained.

His remarks did not sit well with Kenyans online who asked him to resign if his job is not well paying.

Here are some of the comments:

If you don't like your job please quit and let people who actually want to work to work🙄 — Nyanyako Matasia Star (@laureezyF) July 9, 2019

So this guy wanted to be an MP so that he can be rich? You were given the job description and you were told the salary and you still wanted the job.. if you cant handle that then resign and let those who want to do it do it…go back to your private practice … pic.twitter.com/EtAJsNX5n5 — Robert Josochi (@robertjosochi) July 9, 2019

I didn't know you too Dr Otiende that you're comourflage too when it comes to money. You're so egocentric. If you're broke, resign go and do your personal business. — BIRANZIO™ OFFICIAL🇰🇪 🇺🇲 (@JBiranziO) July 9, 2019

He should go to his Rarieda constituency and see what broke means. Live. The guy earns almost a million a month and still says he is broke while most of his constituents live on less than a dollar a day. Funny man. @OAmollo — George Ouko (@oukogeorge) July 9, 2019

Replying to one of the tweeps, the lawmaker was quick to state that he does not mind using his money for social welfare.

No it wasn’t. I spend the money’s I earn on Social Welfare, and I don’t mind. But it’s the fact. — Hon. Otiende Amollo (@OAmollo) July 9, 2019

