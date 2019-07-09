Education Officials Investigate Bullying Claims At Nairobi School As Victim Awaits Brain Surgery

Nairobi School has been rocked with bullying claims that are being investigated by the Ministry of Education.

According to reports, a Form Two student was badly beaten by prefects leading to severe head injuries that require surgery.

A consultant radiologist indicated that the 15 year old has fluid in his brain and is in need of an operation.

Read:

The school principal has however denied the claims, noting that the victim was sent home as he was suffering from a flu.

He further stated that they learnt of the said incident via social media.

In a series of WhatsApp messages shared with Nairobi News, the boy’s mother indicates that he has since lost his memory as he can not recognize his brother.

Read Also:

“…..Am looking at our son now and I can’t believe Nairobi school has wasted him so much. We have to supervise him even as he eats and brushes his teeth.

Went to pick him and found he had lost most of his uniform looking dirty and unkempt. He is even back to peeing in bed something he had never done. He has gone mute and can’t even near the prefects who beat him.

I feel so tired and I don’t have energy to fight right now. Let us first address the health issues. Please pray for him,” the mother’s messages to the WhatsApp Group read.

Read Also:

She also notes that the boy was attacked by the prefects on separate occasions with most blows targeting the head.

“He told his friend that he was been beaten a lot by some perfects all over his body but mostly his head. He pleaded with the friend not to let us know what he was going through because he was afraid we would go to the school and ask, then when his back the prefects would continue beating him up,“ she continued.

The incident has angered Kenyans especially parents who have questioned whether their children are safe at school.

Read Also:

“Sad that we have that happening in our schools.These prefects must be having massive authority at school,” Beatrice Nyarinda wrote.

“Why do teachers give so much power to prefect?! Nikiwa high school we once went to Alliance for a funkie. Yaani students were more scared of prefect than teachers! This must stop Nairobi School, We want answers!” Waithira Gichana exclaimed.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu