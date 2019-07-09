President Museveni Rewards Uganda Cranes With Ksh100 Million For Afcon Show

President Yoweri Museveni rewarded Uganda Cranes with Ksh100 million for going past the group stage in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Head of State expressed delight in the achievement while noting that “I know that you will perform better next time.”

Cranes were the only East African side to reach the round of 16 in the 2019 edition of the biennial continental showpiece which is still going on in Egypt after Kenya, Tanzania and Burundi were bundled out at the stage phase.

The team’s performance was an improvement from the previous outing in Gabon in 2017 where they failed to go past the mini league round.

I'm very happy the @UgandaCranes went up to the last 16. I know we will perform better next time. I will organize 1m dollars with the government to distribute it among the players and officials. Of course, the officials will not get as much as the players. pic.twitter.com/QwOuK7fUqz — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) July 8, 2019

On the road to the knockout round, Uganda Cranes picked a win against DR Congo, drew against Zimbabwe and lost to the host Egypt.

In the round of 16 they fell 1-0 to Senegal despite a spirited fight.

