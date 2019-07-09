in SPORTS

President Museveni Rewards Uganda Cranes With Ksh100 Million For Afcon Show

169 Views

uganda cranes
[Courtesy]

President Yoweri Museveni rewarded Uganda Cranes with Ksh100 million for going past the group stage in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Head of State expressed delight in the achievement while noting that “I know that you will perform better next time.”

Cranes were the only East African side to reach the round of 16 in the 2019 edition of the biennial continental showpiece which is still going on in Egypt after Kenya, Tanzania and Burundi were bundled out at the stage phase.

Read: AFCON: Minnows Benin Upset Morocco To Reach Quarters

The team’s performance was an improvement from the previous outing in Gabon in 2017 where they failed to go past the mini league round.

On the road to the knockout round, Uganda Cranes picked a win against DR Congo, drew against Zimbabwe and lost to the host Egypt.

In the round of 16 they fell 1-0 to Senegal despite a spirited fight.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

zari

Zari Slams Haters Claiming She Is Over 40 Years (Photos)

Uchumi Facing Eviction From Buruburu Branch Over 28-month Rent Arrears