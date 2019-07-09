in ENTERTAINMENT

Actress “Makena” Njeri Trolled For Allegedly Cheating On Lesbian Girlfriend Who Vandalized Car

Making the list of trending topics on Twitter is Makena.

Why you might ask. Well, a picture of a white Mercedes Benz spray painted with the words “Makena Cheater” on the side had KOT talking on Tuesday.

Rumours are rife that the car that had expletives painted on the bonnet belongs to BBC reporter Catherine Njeri but popularly known as Makena.

She played Makena on Tahidi High.

It has been said that the car was vandalized by a jilted female lover. She apparently cheated on her partner with a well known corporate head, Michelle Ntalami.

 

Kenyans had this to say about the drama that keeps on unfolding:

