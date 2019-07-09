Actress “Makena” Njeri Trolled For Allegedly Cheating On Lesbian Girlfriend Who Vandalized Car

Making the list of trending topics on Twitter is Makena.

Why you might ask. Well, a picture of a white Mercedes Benz spray painted with the words “Makena Cheater” on the side had KOT talking on Tuesday.

Rumours are rife that the car that had expletives painted on the bonnet belongs to BBC reporter Catherine Njeri but popularly known as Makena.

She played Makena on Tahidi High.

It has been said that the car was vandalized by a jilted female lover. She apparently cheated on her partner with a well known corporate head, Michelle Ntalami.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makena (@makenanjeri) on Jun 27, 2019 at 7:23am PDT

Kenyans had this to say about the drama that keeps on unfolding:

For the best calligraphy of your car visit Makena cheaters association😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NAVZrCdsGx — Producer_Cheruuz (@dancheruuz18) July 9, 2019

Please we have to hide our girlfriends makena is single and Searching pic.twitter.com/SiqI5vF1Un — Lord Abraham Mutai jr 🗨 (@itsJohnMwenda) July 9, 2019

So now because makena cheated men think they're the better option 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tDr0gimmm4 — chilande🌺 (@_kristabel_) July 9, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu