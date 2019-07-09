Mystery Of Ksh30 Million Stolen Pipes At Coast Water Development Agency

Accounting Officer of the Coast Water Development Agency Jacob Torrut is a troubled man following allegations that link him to a Ksh30 million pipes scandal.

According to sources privy to the case, the detectives are having a hard time trying to put together a case as the incident was well executed leaving no traces.

The accounting officer, who was recently reappointed to the corporation by President Uhuru Kenyatta, is claimed to have had a hand in the scandal which has led to the loss of millions.

However, one Martin Kazungu was the only one who was put behind bars at Bamba Police Station in relation to the scandal.

Read:

In a letter which he wrote addressing the embattled CEO, Kazungu said that on June 19, 2019, the corporation’s self-styled security officer identified as only Ali stormed Jaribuni Water Station in Kilifi county.

He, Ali, then ordered Kazungu to introduce him to the county commissioner and the police at the station.

Kazungu further notes that on June 21, 2019, Ali came in lorry registration KAA 625Y and a letter by Torrut copied to Baricho and Mazeras.

Read also:

Following the revelation of the scandal, the embattled CEO is claimed to have corrupted a senior Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer in Kilifi county with his loot.

His acts with the DCI officer led to the arrest of the “little” Kazungu.

Those in the know intimate that the arrest was a coverup to the dirty dealings of the accounting officer.

Initially, the board had sent him packing following gross misconduct and abuse of office before the corporation was disbanded.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu