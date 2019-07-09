in NEWS

Lawyer Karanja Kabage Died Of A Cardiac Arrest – Autopsy Report Reveals

karanja kabage
Karanja Kabage. [Courtesy]

Lawyer Karanja Kabage died of a cardiac arrest, post mortem results reveal.

The autopsy was conducted at Lee Funeral Home in the presence of his family and police officers.

The family has indicated their satisfaction with the results.

The insurance expert was in a road accident on Friday night. According to a police report, Kabage was driving a black Land Cruiser VX on the Southern Bypass from the direction of Ole Sereni Hotel towards Kikuyu town.

The vehicle veered off the road before hitting a pavement.

According to witness accounts,  he requested to be rushed to Nairobi Hospital. It is here that he was pronounced dead.

He will be laid to rest on Friday at his Mangu Rongai home in Nakuru County.

