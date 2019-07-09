Football Legend Joe Kadenge’s Burial To Cost Ksh5 Million

The late retired football legend Joe Kandenge’s burial is estimated to cost Ksh5 million.

Speaking to the media, family spokesman Chris Mbwanga mentioned that the legend will be buried on July 20 at his Hamisi home in Vihiga County.

He exclaimed: “We have a budget and to cater for all the expenses a total of roughly Sh5 million will be needed.”

Additionally, he stated that they are having a shortage of funds, calling on well-wishers and the government to help the family to cater for the expenses.

Mr Mbwanga also noted that the family will be holding a requiem mass on Wednesday at the Friends International Centre along Ngong road.

Kadenge succumbed on Sunday at the Meridian Hospital after a long battle with reoccurring stroke.

He passed on at the age of 84.

In April, Kadenge was discharged from hospital after being bedridden for close to two months after he suffered a stroke following the demise of his daughter, Evelyn.

“He (Kadenge) is resting at home. Doctors saw it better to discharge him on Saturday because his condition has improved,” his brother John Anzrah told the press on April 9.

He also dismissed claims that his family could not raise money to foot his hospital bill.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief Raila Odinga are among leaders who paid him a visit as he battled sickness.

They were also among those who mourned his death following the announcement of his demise.

