Janet Mbugua Expresses Her Disgust After TV Station Aired Disturbing Video

Celebrated Media personality and NTV show host Janet Mbugua has on Tuesday expressed her disgust after Ebru TV aired a “disturbing video.”

The Here and Now Show Host has demanded an apology asserting that the airing of the video is a violation of women’s rights.

Taking to social media, the former news anchor noted that the entire skit’s plot is a skewed way of glorifying street harassment.

According to the video that bears the station’s logo, a male actor seems to make aggressive approaches towards women on the streets and asking them questions.

Read: Ex-Citizen TV Anchor Janet Mbugua Ready For TV Comeback At Rival Station

Despite some women ignoring the actor, he insists on his advances which leads him to resort to verbal attacks, accusing the women of categorizing men as uncaring while they are ignoring him.

Janet posed: “Wait, how is this supposed to be funny? How can someone be normalizing street harassment in the form of this skit? When can we expect an apology from Ebru TV?”

She later affirmed that the video shows a violation of rights adding that it is a matter that should be taken seriously.

Ms Mbugua has over time been a champion of women’s rights that have seen her petition Members of Parliament recently urging them to improve the Menstral Health Management (MHM) policy.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu