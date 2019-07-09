Governor Joyce Laboso Expected Back From India “In A Few Days”

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso is set to travel back home in “a few days” from India where she has been receiving treatment for the last few weeks.

According to a statement from her office on Monday evening, Dr Laboso is noted to be returning to the country however she will not be resuming her official duties as she will still be receiving treatment.

The Director of Communication Ezra Kirui mentioned: “The office of the governor would like to inform the residents of Bomet and the general public that the Governor is set to return home in a few days.

“Upon her return, however, the governor will continue with her medication reviews locally as per her doctor’s advice,” he exclaimed.

Additionally, the statement affirmed Bomet residents that county operations were running smoothly and with normalcy.

Two weeks ago, the governor was transferred from the United Kingdom to India for further medical care.

She left the country for treatment of an undisclosed ailment on May 29, 2019.

Her deputy, Dr Hillary Barchok has been in charge of the county affairs with the assistance of County Secretary Ms Evalyne Rono.

Governor lABoso has in the past received various visitors including Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Chief Justice David Maraga together with his wife.

Last Thursday Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader, who is also the former Bomet governor, Isaac Ruto and Chepalungu MP Gideon Koskei flew out to India to visit her just days after Dr Barchok went to check on his boss.