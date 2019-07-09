Gor Mahia Release Ugandan Winger Erisa Ssekisambu

Gor Mahia have released Ugandan winger Erisa Ssekisambu Kahawa Tungu can report.

The player is currently in Kampala and not part of K’Ogalo team taking part in the 2019 edition of the Cecafa Kagame Cup in Rwanda.

Erisa had a low key first season with K’Ogalo and in the four months he was with the Kenyan champions he managed 7 goals in 11 matches as he often started off the bench.

His gent Ronnie Santos refused to comment on the matter only noting that he has not received his release letter.

Gor Mahia will also release another Ugandan player, Hashim Sempala, they signed late last season, according to our sources.

