Two AP Officers, Homa Bay DG’s Driver Charged With Murder Over Killing Man In Local Bar

Two Administration Police officers attached to Homa Bay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata have been charged with murder alongside the DG’s driver over the killing of a man at a local bar.

The officers, Lawi Mutali and Fredrick Makau, and the driver whose name is yet to be revealed reportedly committed the offence in Ndhiwa town in April.

It’s alleged that the three attacked the deceased, Abdinasir Abdulahi, at the joint where they had gone to drink.

According to an eyewitness account, the three descended on Abdulahi with kicks and blows leaving him with serious injuries.

“The three are directly involved in the murder of Abdulahi who succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Ndhiwa Sub-county Hospital after the incident,” the county Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) commander Daniel Wachira said.

Detectives probing the matter recently completed investigations and handed over the file to the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (ODPP).

Upon review, the ODPP ordered the arrest of the three.

