West Pokot County Secretary Among Four Officials Arrested Over Ksh90 Million Maize Scandal

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) on Monday arrested West Pokot County Secretary Michael Parklea alongside three other top county officials over irregular purchase of maize.

The other three include Ms Alice Jepkosgei (procurement officer), Mr Elvis Mwanga (ICT officer) and Mr Titus Mayech (County Voucher Inspector).

The four are accused of irregularly purchasing 20,000 bags of maize last year.

Detectives picked the four from Kapenguria town and whisked them away for questioning at the agency’s offices in Eldoret.

The four are accused of inflating the prices of the maize.

According to reports, the local government spent over Ksh90 million for the maize that was to be stored at the county stores in Kacheliba town.

West Pokot Governor John Krop Lonyangapuo has since confirmed the arrests.

The officials are set to be arraigned on Monday afternoon or on Tuesday.

