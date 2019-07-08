Vomit Sample Recovered From City Lawyer Karanja Kabage’s Car To Aid Police With Investigations

Detectives probing the death of City lawyer Karanja Kabage, which occurred on Friday night, have revealed that a sample of vomit recovered from the deceased’s car will aid the police with investigations.

According to the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Mr Kabage was driving a black Land Cruiser VX along the Southern Bypass from Ole Sereni towards Kikuyu when the vehicle veered off the road.

Police disclosed that there was vomit inside Mr Kabage’s car before he later died in hospital.

Eye witness accounts revealed that the car “veered off to the wrong side of the road, slowed down, appeared to be making a U-turn” and then hit the pavement.

Good Samaritans at the scene of the incident rushed to the deceased’s aid when he requested to be taken to Nairobi Hospital.

Upon arrival, the insurance expert was unconscious. Efforts to resuscitate him bore no fruits. He was pronounced dead at around 9:47 pm.

Police have now revealed that they will be seeking to know where the deceased visited hours before the Friday incident.

Initial reports indicated that the lawyer had spent his Friday at the first annual Mount Kenya High Level Uongozi Forum at Safari Park, where he was a panelist.

On Thursday, he attended the memorial service of the late Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore.

The deceased served as a director at African Reinsurance Corporation and First Reinsurance Brokers Limited.

He also served as a board member of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance, National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Labour Advisory Board, Energy Regulatory Authority Commission among others.

In 2017, Mr Kabage unsuccessfully vied for Njoro Constituency seat. He lost to Charity Kathambi.

