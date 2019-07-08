Vera Sidika Shocks Fans As She Reappears Looking Darker (Photo)

Kenya’s socialite Vera Sidika is back to her original color!

The socialite turned businessman has on Monday shared a picture of herself looking “darker than usual.”

A few years back Vera bleached her skin at Ksh50 million while in the United States (US).

“Never be defined by your past …it was just a lesson, not a life sentence. Feels good to be back!!! 💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿

Black don’t crack,” she posted.

According to the picture, shared on her Instagram page, Vera suddenly looks like she has reverted to her original color before the bleaching.

However, her fans were quick to offer reasons as to why she has darkened her skin again having spent all those millions to bleach it.

One Thee Sagana mentioned: “TUNAJUA UNATAKA KUZAA SASA, NA ATATOKA NA COLOR ORIGINAL😂😂😂

Another one exclaimed: “Khaaaii hukai wewe🤣🤣🤣tumekuzoea mzungu”

Others applauded her for the transformation asserting that it will encourage young girls to be confident in their skin colour.

“Transformer Vera, this is even bigger than you even think! Encouraging young women 2 love the skin they were born in. Big ups Vee, you look amazing ❤️❤️

“Those products are too expensive you cannot use them for life ..good move Kenyan girl👊

