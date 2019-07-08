Retired CJ Bernard Chunga Rejects DPP Haji’s Appointment

Former Chief Justice (CJ) Bernard Chunga has rejected an appointment by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji.

Haji had appointed Chunga to the Taskforce for the Operationalisation of Inspection Unit in a gazette notice last week.

Rejecting the offer, Chunga said that he had other pressing matters to attend.

“I regret to advise that I will not be able to undertake the appointment due to other pressing commitment I have undertaken elsewhere. It remains to wish you, your office and the task force the very best results in all your endeveavours,” Chunga wrote a letter while rejecting the offer.

Chunga resigned as Chief Justice in 2003.

Previously, he worked as a Deputy Public Prosecutor and was the lead counsel in the commission of Inquiry into politician Robert Ouko’s death.

