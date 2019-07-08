NTV Anchor Blasts Ringtone For Lying About Her On Live TV

NTV Swahili news anchor Doreen Majala is pissed at gospel singer Alex Apoko popularly known by his stage moniker Ringtone for lying about her on national television.

Ringtone was on The Trend when he told the host, Anto Neosoul that Majala wanted him to be her boyfriend back in the day.

”I remember I visited Doreen’s school, long time ago and she helped me sell my CDs, she wanted me to be her boyfriend,” he said.

According to Ringtone, he encouraged her to focus on her studies instead of relationships. Then Majala was only 16 years old.

But an irate Majala blasted the singer on Twitter claiming that he was deceiving his audience and should desist from dragging her name into childish drama.

“Temp post: Came across this interview of artist Ringtone bring my name into ‘tafuta bibi campaign’ saying he visited my former sch Nkuene Girls & that I made advances on him (I was 16 in high sch).WARNING, Keep my name off Childishness,Stupidity&Drama. Image isn’t built in a day,” she wrote.

Ringtone has in the past couple of weeks been searching for a spouse. His wife search craze has seen him travel to Tanzania, get arrested and the most recent one being thrown out of Jubilee Christian Church.

He brings with him placards with the qualities of the ideal woman which include, God fearing, speaking in tongues, hardworking and prayerful.

