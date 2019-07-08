Why Larry Madowo Will Be Away From BBC In Three Weeks

BBC business editor for Africa Larry Madowo will be away for a while as he goes back to school just for a while.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Madowo noted that he has three more weeks with BBC until he leaves for New York.

He will be joining the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Business and Economics at the Columbia Journalism School.

“Hard to believe that I’ve got just 3 weeks left with the BBC before taking a break to be a full-time student again at Columbia. New York City, I’ll see you soon but for now, Nairobi, be nice to me,” he wrote.

Hard to believe that I’ve got just 3 weeks left with the BBC before taking a break to be a full-time student again at @Columbia. New York City, I’ll see you soon but for now, Nairobi, be nice to me pic.twitter.com/HCc1bRSztI — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) July 8, 2019

The fellows come from top media publications and their work has been published in Bloomberg, MarketWatch, Quartz, Politico, Mother Jones, BBC, Africa Report, The Washington Post, Reuters, and The Journal News in White Plains, reads an announcement on the school’s website.

The fellowship will provide full tuition and a living stipend of Sh6 million for experienced journalists to take graduate courses at the university.

“These Fellows reflect what was one of the most globally competitive and diverse applicant pools the Bagehot program has seen in its 44 years,” said Raju Narisetti, professor of professional practice and director of the program.

