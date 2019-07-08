KCA University Denies Publishing Letter Introducing Caning Of Students

KCA University has denied publishing a letter claiming that the institution will be introducing corporal punishment.

According to the letter that has since gone viral, disobedient students would receive at least 15 strokes of the cane effective May-August 2019 trimester.

Someone please tell me this alleged memo from KCA University is not real. Ati introduce canning to university students!?! pic.twitter.com/yZbV033zlg — Xtian Dela™ (@xtiandela) July 7, 2019

On Monday however, the institution of higher learning denounced the letter terming it a malicious and forged document.

“The university is aware of the false information circulating on social media with unfounded allegations that the university has introduced canning. We wish to inform the students, staff and the general public that the memo referenced ‘Introduction of canning of disobedient and disrespectful date 1st July 2019 is a forged document’,” the university said in the statement.

Speaking to a local blog, the school management noted that investigations into the origination of the said document have commenced.

“The letter is malicious and we have started investigating the source of the letter. The letter did not originate from the office of the deputy vice Chancellor Academics, Enrollment Management and Student Affairs,” a source said.

To all students and stakeholders, please find attached official communication in response to the FAKE information in circulation with regards to INTRODUCTION OF CANING OF STUDENTS at KCA @kcauniversity pic.twitter.com/14MLx3o60y — KCA University (@kcauniversity) July 8, 2019

The student body leader, Isaac Wambua has also condemned the letter which he said was only meant to tarnish the name of the institution.

“I wish to inform all the students, parents and the public that the said information is false and made to tarnish, stain and oxidize the good reputation and status of KCA University,” his statement read in part.

