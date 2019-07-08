DP Ruto’s ‘Assassination’ Claims Are Useless And Baseless – PS Karanja Kibicho

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has rubbished claims that a clique of Mount Kenya leaders are after Deputy President William Ruto’s life.

Addressing the press on Monday after launching a borehole at the Shauri Moyo Administration Police Camp, the powerful PS said the claims were baseless as no one had made an effort to make a formal complaint.

“I had hoped that you would ask me about the flow of water because that is what brought us here. I am very reserved about responding to useless and baseless allegations and because they are under police investigations,” he said.

Mr Karanja maintained that the alleged plot is based on media reports and not facts.

“You know I hear [of] assassination claims. Who has complained? I am yet to hear of someone who has complained. I think it is better to stop creating things that do not exist. The moment you say that we have a claim like that, that is formalised not in barazas, then it is dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.

Over the past few days, detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have been investigating the source of a mysterious letter in the alleged plot by the leaders to stop DP Ruto’s 2022 Presidential ambitions.

The letter dated May 30, 2019, saw four cabinet Secretaries and a number of other leaders including PS Kibicho summoned to record statements with the DCI after President Kenyatta was alarmed following Ruto’s concerns.

The letter claims that a meeting was convened at Hotel La Mada behind the National Intelligence Service (NIS) headquarters to discuss how to “shore up support for the President in Mt Kenya and its diaspora” and the issue of Mr Ruto’s “assassination”.

CS Joseph Mucheru (ICT), Sicily Kariuki (Health), and Peter Munya (Trade) honoured the summons on Monday and confirmed secret meeting reports but denied there was a plot to eliminate the DP.

Police have since arrested Dennis Itumbi, who is a digital communication director at the office of the President, over links to the letter that they believe is fake.

He was last week on Friday detained for five days to allow police conclude their investigations.

However, the vocal blogger-cum journalist has vowed to play an audio and video of the said meeting as evidence in court if given a chance. Further, denying authoring the letter.

May Confrontation

Last month, when the details of the alleged plot were fresh, there were reports that the PS had recorded statements with the DCI over an alleged confrontation at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) where he accused the DP of harassing him.

During the ugly confrontation in May, the two were among leaders who had turned up to welcome President Uhuru Kenyatta. The Head of State was returning from Rwanda after a one-day state visit.

The DP is said to have scolded the PS, accusing him of undermining his authority as a Deputy President.

According to reports, the DP demanded answers as to why Kibicho had ordered county commissioners to withdraw security at his functions.

Sources familiar with the incident say the DP warned Kibicho to stop meddling with his countrywide tours.

At one point, during the about 15 minutes lecture, the DP told the PS to “keep to his lane.”

A source, who sought anonymity intimated that the DP cited a Turkana tour, where county commissioners failed to show up. He accused Kibicho of being behind the absence.

“Everyone present including the service commanders were taken by surprise. Nobody uttered a word as the lecture by the visibly angry Ruto continued,” said the source.

After the details of the ugly incident hit the headlines, the two leaders down-played it.

