Diamond, Tanasha Expecting Baby Boy In Two Months (Video)

Tanasha Donna and Boyfriend Diamond Platnumz. [Courtesy]

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and his girlfriend Tanasha Donna are expecting a baby boy.

“There is no need of hiding it anymore, she is now seven months pregnant and in two months our family will be bigger,” said Diamond.

According to an update as shared on his Instagram, the singers will soon be welcoming Diamonds’s third son and his fourth child.

He has two other children; Tiffah and Nillan with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and another; Dylan with Hamisa Mobetto.

Last week Zari questioned Tanasha’s priorities as she accused Diamond of being a dead beat father of three.

Read: Diamond Platnumz Announces New Relationship With Kenyan Radio Presenter

The Brooklyn College director did however congratulate the Radio queen but wondered whether she (Tanasha) has enough money to raise a child on her own.

On Sunday, the Dangotes celebrated Tanasha and Bi Sandra’s birthdays in style at The Great Gatsby.

The Kanyaga crooner expressed his undying love for the two special women in his life.

“Words can’t express how happy I am to celebrate the reborn of the two women that I love the most. My lovely mom Mama Dangote and lovely baby Tanasha Donna 07/07. Wacha Nipande kwa stage kisha mengine nimalizie kesho,” he wrote.

