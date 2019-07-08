in ENTERTAINMENT

Diamond Platnumz Gifts Tanasha, His Mother Brand New Cars For Birthday (Video)

Diamond with his mum and Tanasha / Courtesy

Wasafi boss Diamond Platnumz threw his girlfriend Tanasha Donna and his mother Bi Sandra a larger than life birthday party at the Great Gatsby on Sunday.

But the Kanyaga hitmaker did not stop there. He surprised the “two women I love the most” with fuel guzzlers worth millions.

“Words can’t express how happy I am to celebrate the rebirth of the two women that I love the most. My lovely mom Mama Dangote and lovely baby Tanasha Donna,” he wrote earlier on in the day.

He got his mother a his mother a white Toyota Land Cruiser V8 and for the NRG Radio presenter a Toyota Land-cruiser Prado.

The two also took the opportunity to announce that they will be in two months welcome their first child. It will be a boy, they said.

“Today I would like to announce that my girlfriend Tanasha and I are expecting a child. We have been hiding it for some time but I don’t think it’s fair.

The pregnancy is 7 months so we have two months to welcome a new family member who we expect will be the strength of the nation,” he said.

In attendance was Maina Kageni, Mzazi Willy M Tuva, Eric Omondi and Kevin Bahati among others.

