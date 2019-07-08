DCI Questions Governor Samboja Over Locals-Herders Row In Taita Taveta

Taita Taveta governor Granton Samboja is being grilled by detectives at DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road.

The county chief is being questioned over the conflict between the locals and camel herders that led to the killing of 20 camels and the death of a farmer.

“This is to inform the general public that the governor, being a law abiding citizen will honour the summons and will appear before DCI on Monday July 8 at 08.30. He calls upon leaders to continue fostering peace and harmony,” read a statement sent to Newsrooms by Director of Communications, Dennis Onsarigo.

Also answering to summons by DCI are Senator Jones Mwaruma, Woman Representative Lydia Haika and Mwatate MP Andrew Mwadime.

At least seven Members of the County Assembly will be questioned at Voi Police Station over the same matter.

County assembly majority leader Jason Tuja on the other hand noted that they will not be intimidated by the summons that are meant to silence them.