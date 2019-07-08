Stockbroker Aly-Khan Satchu Suspended From Trading NSE Shares For 3 Years

Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has suspended stockbroker Aly-Khan Satchu from trading or holding any significant office in any listed firms at the Nairobi Stock Exchange.

This follows him being implicated in possible insider trading in the Kenol Kobil take over by the French firm, Rubis Energie.

Satchu was implicated alongside CEO and Executive Director Kestrel Capital Andre DeSimone, and Kunal Kamlesh Somchand Bid.

“CMA established that Andre DeSimone disclosed price sensitive non-public information on the Kenol Kobil transaction on the sale of the 24.99 percent Wells Petroleum shareholding in KenolKobil to Rubis Energie SAS (Rubis) and the impending takeover to the two identified stockbroking agents,” CMA said while delivering the ruling.

On his side, DeSimone was fined Ksh2.5 million and disqualified from holding any office as a key officer of a listed company or issuer, licensee or in any other capacity in an institution approved by CMA for one year.

Satchu, according to investigation, was accused of tipping investors to buy many shares of Kenol Kobil as he had in hand information regarding the takeover which was yet to be released to the public domain.

Satchu and his accomplices would have profited with Ksh500 million which they had agreed to split by half after the sale.

