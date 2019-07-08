in SPORTS

Striker Allan Wanga Quits International Football After Harambee Stars Snub

allan wanga
HARAMBEE STARS STRIKER ALLAN WANGA. / COURTESY

Allan Wanga has retired from international football at age 33 to concentrate on club football and his role as the Kakamega County sports director.

The Kakamega Homeboyz player made the announcement on Monday morning.

“For 12 years, I have the singular privilege and honor to represent my country on the football field.

“Together with the support of the team, the management and the fans at large, I believe I have represented my country to the best of my ability.

“It’s time for me to pave way for other players who I believe will embody the spirit of Harambee as I trust I did,” Wanga said in a statement.

 

Wanga missed an opportunity to play for the Harambee Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after being overlooked by coach Sebastien Migné.

He wished the team all the best “I wish the national team all the best in their future endeavors.”

Bonface Osano

