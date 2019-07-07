President Uhuru ‘Implores’ Son To Get Tanzanian Wife As Magufuli Gifts Him Four Peacocks

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appreciated the good relationship Kenya continues to enjoy with neighbouring country, Tanzania.

At the climax of his two-day private visit in Tanzania, the president said that the country would be a good place for his second born son Muhoho to try his luck in marriage.

“Hata kijana yangu nitamwambia akuje atembee tembee huku labda ataweza bahatika hata yeye,” Uhuru said.

According to the president that would allow the two countries strengthen their bond.

On his part, elated Magufuli gifted the Head of State four peacocks.

He joked that from the minute Uhuru set his foot at his house, he had been admiring the peacocks which seemed to have also liked him.”President Uhuru is very special to me.

The peacocks will be delivered to the president soon in Nairobi.

“Because of the good friendship I have with him and Kenya, I have been touched, I will give out four of these Peacocks which will be delivered to Nairobi, ” President Magufuli said.

He, however, said when the birds multiply, Uhuru should return the four.

“I have never donated them because they have a historical background but today I feel joy in my heart that it is only prudent to bless the person behind the joy,” he said.

During his visit, President Kenyatta prayed for ailing Magufuli’ mother.

His prayer stunned many who claim they had never seen him pray. The video has since gone viral.

Read: President Uhuru Stuns Netizens As He Prays For Magufuli’s Ailing Mother

He also urged Tanzanians to ignore Kenyan politician Charles Njagua alias Jaguar, a man he derided as a ‘villager’.

He exclaimed: “Some politicians talk without thinking and maybe its because they have never left the village to move elsewhere.

The utterances followed the Starehe MP’s alleged “xenophobic remarks” which called on all non-Kenyan traders to be prohibited from carrying out business in the country.

The remarks sparked a heated debate in Tanzania, which led to the summoning of Kenyan ambassador to the country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu