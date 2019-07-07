Six Usenge High School Students Locked-up After Being Found In Posession Of Petrol

Six students from Usenge High School in Siaya County are in police custody after jerrycan of petrol was recovered from their dormitory on Saturday evening.

A match box was also found in one of their boxes.

The police believe the petrol was to be used in burning the school.

According to Bondo Sub-County Police Commander Anthony Wafula, the school administration was tipped-off before an inspection was swiftly conducted in the dormitories where the items were found.

After spotting the petrol, the administration called the police who came and arrested the six students. They are detained at Usenge Police Station awaiting arraignment.

We are planning to arraign them once we are through with the investigations in order to face charges of planning to commit arson,” said Wafula.

Last year, the school was closed after two dormitories were destroyed by fire whose cause is yet to be established.

The incident comes barely two weeks after Uriri High School students in Migori County set ablaze one of the school dormitories after they were denied a chance to watch AFCON match between Kenya and Algeria.

According to reports, the students were agitated after the administration failed to give in to their demands.

The incident happened shortly before 11.pm when the match between Algeria and Kenya’s Harambee Stars kicked off.

