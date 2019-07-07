Micheal Mubea Resigns From EACC, Takes Up Ambassadorial Position

The Ethics and Anti corruption commission Deputy CEO Micheal Mubea has resigned to take up the ambassadorial position in Ireland. EACC Chief Executive Twalib Mbarak is also said to have declined to renew the contract of Director Finance and Planning Jennipher Kimani.

The communication by the Human Resource manager said that Mubea had resigned and that Ms Kimani’s contract had elapsed.

“This is to communicate the following staff changes. Mubea- deputy CEO Technical services has resigned from the commission with effect from July 1, following his appointment as ambassador,” reads the communication.

“The contract of Kimani, finance and planning director, expired on June 30. Joel Mukumu has been appointed as the acting director with effect from July, 1. Please take note of the changes.”

Mubea resigned last week after Parliament endorsed him to be the ambassador of Kenya to Ireland in Dublin.

The former EACC boss had denied claims of corruption before the parliamentary committee on Defence and Foreign Relations.

Many accusations have been leveled against Mubea who has been seen as the Mafia with the commision. He has been accused of being part of the questionable sale of the Integrity centre where the commission seats.

