‘Lamba Lolo’ Music Group, Ethic Cry Foul After Being Beaten By Security Guards At Koroga Festival

Music boy group Ethic entertainment of the ‘Lamba lolo’ fame have put Koroga festival on the spot for ill treatment during the festival that is currently on going.

The group who were headlining the event on Saturday said that their crew members and DJ were in hospital receiving treatment  after being attacked by security officers from K9 security.

Ethic through a series of Twitter posts claimed that the security guards injured one of the group members whose picture is posted with him donning torn clothes.

The group also posted a video of them seemingly confronting the guard who allegedly beat up the crew members. From the audio of the video a fight seemingly ensues after the confrontation with the security guard being pulled away.

Here is the video:

Ethic entertainment have demanded that they be treated equally as Kenyan artists as they too had worked hard to get the support that they currently enjoy.

Kenyans on Twitter have condemned the Ill treatment of the artists but have asked Koroga festival and K9 security to give their side of the story.

The Music group have said that they will seek legal redress and compensation for their medical expenses.

Here is a video of fans streaming out of the event as a result of the chaos

