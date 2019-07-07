‘Lamba Lolo’ Music Group, Ethic Cry Foul After Being Beaten By Security Guards At Koroga Festival

Music boy group Ethic entertainment of the ‘Lamba lolo’ fame have put Koroga festival on the spot for ill treatment during the festival that is currently on going.

The group who were headlining the event on Saturday said that their crew members and DJ were in hospital receiving treatment after being attacked by security officers from K9 security.

It’s with deep regret that we have to post this. Koroga festival called us and told us to perform as the headliners for the Koroga festival Saturday edition. We’d done one event with them previously and since we had no issues the last time and also because it is a huge platform, — ETHIC (@ethicofficial) July 6, 2019

we obviously jumped at the opportunity to perform again. This time, However, the treatment we got from them was more than hostile. As we speak four of our members including our Dj, hypeman , Zilla and our driver are all in hospital, brutally injured by Guards from the K.K — ETHIC (@ethicofficial) July 6, 2019

security company and other festival organizers. We want to state that we will be seeking legal redress as we need due compensation from Koroga and KK security group for our medical bills et al. As we push Kenyan music to the world we hope that one day,Kenyan artists will oneday — ETHIC (@ethicofficial) July 6, 2019

Kenyan artists will one day be treated the same as artists from other countries. The Saturday event this time surpassed all expectations and is definitely going to surpass their Sunday one. You know why? Because we Kenyan artists have worked our asses off to finally get Kenyans — ETHIC (@ethicofficial) July 6, 2019

Ethic through a series of Twitter posts claimed that the security guards injured one of the group members whose picture is posted with him donning torn clothes.

The group also posted a video of them seemingly confronting the guard who allegedly beat up the crew members. From the audio of the video a fight seemingly ensues after the confrontation with the security guard being pulled away.

Here is the video:

Ethic entertainment have demanded that they be treated equally as Kenyan artists as they too had worked hard to get the support that they currently enjoy.

Kenyans on Twitter have condemned the Ill treatment of the artists but have asked Koroga festival and K9 security to give their side of the story.

The Music group have said that they will seek legal redress and compensation for their medical expenses.

Here is a video of fans streaming out of the event as a result of the chaos

The recent sackings at Capital FM (including that of the acting CEO and other key figures) were because of the fraud the individual staff members committed at #KorogaFestival. Millions were lost in the scheme. The mess witnessed yesterday might be stemming from the fight. pic.twitter.com/eTfJgOePWt — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) July 7, 2019

