Kibaki’s Grandson Sweeps Kenyan Women Off Their Feet With ‘Love Hunt’ Post

Retired President Mwai Kibaki’s grandson Sean Andrew hunt for a girlfriend ended up on Instagram as thirsty women flooded his timeline with romantic messages.

Andrew had posted a picture of himself on the platform, confessing that he was single.

“Wishing I had a girlfriend to do all that cheesy stuff with but at the same moment I’m happy with who I am as an individual and what I have and do alone…. It’s a paradox of a life time,” posted Sean Andrews.

The post elicited mixed reactions with a majority of women who replied giving a positive response.

According to his profile, the lad attends the United States International University (USIU).

He once dated Youtuber Elodie Zone.

The two announced their break up on social media back in 2016.

Here are some of the reactions from Sean’s recent post.

gloriaben29: “I have a space for 5th boyfriend you can send your cv with full photo.”

Judie fann chela: “Really with all this handsomeness you are single?”

Raya Juliana: “Dm me for cheesy stuff.”

Westher240: “WAT!!! AM here for u pench bunch.”

Toffe3: “Hellooo is it me your looking for?”

Violah kangethe: “I’m single I got no kids and I can cook.”

Diane deivan: “Your wish is our wish we don’t want you to end up like ringtone we are here.”

Tenaj kiki: “Girlfriend for hire.. Customizable.”

Mic.drop: “Bro u are a role model to some people you can’t be single that’s a joke right.”

