Kenyan Football Legend Joe Kadenge Dies Aged 84

Kenyan football legend Joe Kadenge is died.

According to family members, Kadenge passed away on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the Meridian hospital in Nairobi.

He has been battling ailment for a while.

At the time of his death he was 84 years old.

“Dad has not been in good shape. He had complications in breathing and his sight was also failing. His condition deteriorated when my sister passed on in the USA earlier this year and he was unable to attend, ” said his son Oscar.

His body will be moved to Lee Funeral Home, as burial arrangements are set to kick off.

In the most recent times, Kadenge has been in and out of hospital.

In April, Kadenge was discharged from hospital after being bed ridden for close to two months after he suffered a stroke following the demise of his daughter, Evelyn.

“He (Kadenge) is resting at home. Doctors saw it better to discharge him on Saturday because his condition has improved,” his brother John Anzrah told the press on April 9.

He also dismissed claims that his family could not raise money to foot his hospital bill.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief Raila Odinga are among leaders who paid him a visit as he battled sickness.

Two years ago, the President gave the legend Ksh2 million and also directed that he be offered a National Hospital Insurance Fund cover.

He will be remembered for his silky skills, deft touches and mazy runs in his football career.

He started his football career as an attacking midfielder and second striker for the defunct Maragoli United, before crossing over to Abaluhya United (now referred to as AFC Leopards) in 1996.

Kadenge also played a role in the coaching of National team Harambee Stars.

During Africa’s first ever World Cup which was held in South Africa in 2010, the Kenyan legend was invited by Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to represent East and Central Africa during the opening ceremony.

Many will remember him for the household phrase ‘Kadenge Na Mpira‘ as was popularly used by veteran broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela to refer to Kadenge as he tormented defenders in his hey days.

