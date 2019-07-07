Drunk Man Annoys DP Ruto During Rally In Kehancha (Video)

A man who was drunk while attending a rally sparked the anger of Deputy President William Ruto as he heckled.He was in Migori County to launch the 75km Isebania-Ikerenge-Kehancha-Ntimaru-Gwitembe-Ang’ata-Lolgorian Road.

The DP who felt disrupted by the drunkards heckling told the man to keep quiet or leave the meeting.

“Wewe kijana…wewe nani…either utanyamaza ama utaondoka kwa hii mkutano (Hey you young man! You either shut up or get out of my function),” The DP warned.

“Unasikiaa wewe (Do you hear me)? Keep quiet. Ala! Hatutaki utuletee mambo ya ulevi hapa (We don’t need your drama here),” he spoke.

DP Ruto said that he will continue working towards providing efficient services to the common mwananchi.

He also commissioned the Mabera Technical Training Institute and opened a computer laboratory and library for Kubweye Mixed Secondary School.

