Diamond Reveals The Women He loves Most Ahead Of 707 After Party

Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) President Diamond Platnumz has revealed the two most important women in his life.

In a hearty message to the two, Tanasha Donna and his mother Sandra, ahead of the much-hyped Great Gatsby 707 After Party, the Kanyaga crooner expressed his undying love and how lucky he was to have them in his life.

The lass and her to be mother-in-law, share a birthday date, July 7. The party will be going down at the Mlimani City shopping mall on Sunday night.

“Words can’t express how happy I am to celebrate the reborn of the two women that I love the most. My lovely mom Mama Dangote and lovely baby Tanasha Donna 07/07. Wacha Nipande kwa stage kisha mengine nimalizie kesho,” he wrote.

Tanasha could’t hide her joy, she responded “Thank you so much my lover, my best friend ❤️🙏❤️ I love you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Revellers planning to attend the party will part with Ksh450 (Tsh10,000) entrance fee.

Tanasha and Mama Dangote have in the recent past demonstrated to their fans a tight relationship between them.

In May, elated Mama Dangote posted a video of luxurious gift hamper she received from son’s girlfriend.

“Kupendwa raha sana’a Asante sana Miss #RADIO @tanashadonna @tanashadonna ,” Mama Dangote captioned the video.

Tanasha could not help but express her love to the family.

“ ,” the radio queen reacted.

She has been dating Diamond for months now, after he parted with Ugandan socialite turned-businesswoman Zari Hassan, and recently fans confirmed that she’s pregnant.

In a series of videos that have been shared widely on the interwebs in the recent past, Tanasha will be welcoming her first born child and Diamond Platnumz’s fourth very soon.

Though the up and coming artiste has refused to comment on the issue, she has in the past hinted at the possibility of becoming a mother.

