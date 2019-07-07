AFCON: Nigerian Players To Pocket Ksh 3.6Million Each For Beating Cameroon

Nigeria dumped the defending champions Cameroon out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating them 3-2 in Alexandria, Egypt on Saturday night.

For their troubles, each of the Super Eagles will take home Ksh 3.6 million as follows;

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) gave each player Ksh 1.2 million, Captain Osar Okunbor, a diehard fan of the national team, dished out Ksh 1.9 million, while the Lagos government coughed up Ksh 485,000 for every player.

Read:

Prior to the knockout round, the players threatened to boycott training over money issues but all that seems to be in the past now.

The team will next face South Africa in the quarters. The Bafana Bafana dumped host Egypt out of the tournament.

