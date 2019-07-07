in SPORTS

AFCON: Egypt FA Boss Sacks Coach, Resigns After Loss To South Africa

Egypt

Egypt Football Football Association president Hany Abo Rida resigned on Saturday night moments after Egyptian national team was knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Host Egypt were kicked out of the tournament on Saturday night by South Africa at a fully packed Cairo International Stadium.

Before throwing in the towel, Hany sacked the Pharoahs coach Javier Aguirre, who was on the touchline on the dreadful night.

Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch scored the all important goal in the 85th minute from a perfectly executed counter attack, effectively ending Egypt’s quest for an eight Africa Cup of Nations glory.

South Africa will now face Nigeria in the quarters after the Super Eagles beat arch rivals Cameroon 3-2 to sail through.

Bonface Osano

