AFCON: Egypt FA Boss Sacks Coach, Resigns After Loss To South Africa

Egypt Football Football Association president Hany Abo Rida resigned on Saturday night moments after Egyptian national team was knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Host Egypt were kicked out of the tournament on Saturday night by South Africa at a fully packed Cairo International Stadium.

Before throwing in the towel, Hany sacked the Pharoahs coach Javier Aguirre, who was on the touchline on the dreadful night.

Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch scored the all important goal in the 85th minute from a perfectly executed counter attack, effectively ending Egypt’s quest for an eight Africa Cup of Nations glory.

Your @1xbet_Eng goal of the day is Thembinkosi Lorch's first AFCON goal in his first AFCON appearance 👏 Go ahead, rate it! #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/k2VQ5sBqyX — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2019

South Africa will now face Nigeria in the quarters after the Super Eagles beat arch rivals Cameroon 3-2 to sail through.

