Police Search For Rogue Tout As Woman Thrown Out Of Killeton Sacco Matatu Dies (Video)

Police are searching for the conductor of a Killeton Sacco matatu from which a woman was thrown out of.

The woman, Florence Wanjiru is said to have been thrown out of the moving bus by the tout who has since gone into hiding.

According to the victim’s mother, Beatrice Wanjiru, her daughter was hit on the head with a metal rod.

“The conductor hit me on the head with a metal rod and then threw me out of the vehicle,” Ms Wanjiru told reporters.

In CCTV footage doing rounds online, the victim boarded the bus at Yongli casino, a restaurant located in Hurlingham. She did not make it home.

Her family was informed of the unfortunate event at dusk when they went to see her at an undisclosed hospital.

Due to the severity of her injuries, she was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital where her family says, she remained unattended for a day.

She would later succumb to the injuries.

Police do however have in custody the driver of the said matatu and are on the look out for the “killer” tout.

“All indicators are clear the Sacco is Killeton, we already have one suspect in custody the driver…we are continuing with the investigations…,” said Michael Muchiri-Kilimani OCPD.

The deceased’s family want police to expedite the investigations as they seek justice for their kin.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu