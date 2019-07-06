Last East African Team, Uganda Exits Africa Cup Of Nations

Uganda became the last of four East African teams to exit the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a 1-0 loss to Senegal at Cairo Stadium, Egypt on Friday night.

Uganda was the only side from the CECAFA region to make the round of 16 after Burundi, Kenya and Tanzania were knocked out at the group stage.

Liverpool danger-man Sadio Mane scored the only goal of the match in the 14th minute to see the Teranga Lions through to the quarterfinals where they will meet Benin.

Mane could have bagged a brace and take his goals tally to four but for the second time in the tournament he missed from the spot after being tagged down in the box by Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Dennis Onyango in the 58th.

The Mamelodi Sundowns custodian dived in the right direction to deny the Senegalese skipper, who also missed a spot kick against Kenya in the group stage.

Senegal, who beat Kenya 2-0 in the group stage, will now face Benin, who shocked favorites Morocco 4-1 on penalties to reach the round of 8 for the first time in their history.

